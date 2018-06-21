Galaxy's Ibrahimovic and Dodgers' Puig will be featured in this year's ESPN The Magazine's Body issue. Here's a sneak peek

This summer will mark the 10th anniversary of the issue that celebrates athletic form through nudity and will again feature a diverse group of athletes. Some of the athletes included in this year’s issue are New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird, USWNT forward Megan Rapinoe, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, Olympic skater Adam Rippon and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. Full list can be found here.