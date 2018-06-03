FC Dallas fends off LAFC 2-1 for Western Conference lead

Adama Diomande prevented the shutout for LAFC (6-4-3) in the 61st minute. Diomande was a substitute for Lee Nguyen who got his first start for the club. Diomande scored less than 10 minutes after entering on a give-and-go with Benny Feilhaber. Dallas took a one-man advantage after Jordan Harvey's second yellow card of the match with five minutes of stoppage time remaining.