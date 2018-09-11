Soccer! U.S. men's team remembers 9/11; Sigi Schmid 'resigns' as Galaxy coach

The U.S.-Mexico rivalry is one of the most intense in international soccer, although that may be tempered a bit this year with both teams in the midst of massive rebuilding efforts under interim coaches. But the fact that the match will be played on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks didn’t escape the notice of the U.S. team, which visited the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York before last week’s friendly with Brazil.