Future of U.S. Soccer hangs in the balance as presidential election approaches

A recent vote by the USSF board of directors gave MLS nine of the 16 votes in the pro council, leaving it in control of a race-changing 14.5% of the overall total. The North American Soccer League, which announced this week it is suing 14 of the 15 members of the USSF board, will get just 1.6% of the overall vote, lowest among the four pro council bodies. MLS has already thrown its support behind Carter, the only candidate believed to have a shot a winning on the first ballot.