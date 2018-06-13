World Cup offers Argentina's Lionel Messi the stage to be on the same level as countryman Diego Maradona

As is the case with every World Cup, this tournament will have an abundance of storylines. Germany will be trying to become the first repeat champion in 56 years. Spain will attempt to recreate its glory from eight years ago with a new generation of players. Brazil remains as pragmatic as it has been in recent tournaments, but has more offensive flair this time around with Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho leading the attack. Inconsistent France has some top-of-the-line talents in Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba, who can win the tournament if they are in form.