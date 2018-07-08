A little Pep talk is giving England a World Cup boost

Not only is France unbeaten since March, a streak of nine games in which it has gone 7-0-2, but it has trailed just twice, for a total of 42 minutes, in that span. One was a nine-minute stretch in the second half of its round of 16 game with Argentina; the other was in its final friendly before the World Cup, when the U.S. carried a lead into the final 12 minutes before settling for a 1-1 tie. … Sweden’s quarterfinal loss to England on Saturday knocked the last MLS player out of the World Cup. Seattle Sounders defensive midfielder Gustav Svensson made three appearances in the tournament, going the distance in Sweden’s round of 16 win over Switzerland. Sweden won the three games he played in and lost the ones he sat out. Nineteen MLS players were on World Cup rosters this summer.