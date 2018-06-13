World Cup: Egypt-Uruguay, Morocco-Iran, Portugal-Spain matches ready to kick off Friday

The buzz: Although Morocco hasn’t lost in more than a year, its success is in question because just two of those games were against World Cup teams. A talented roster and an experienced coach in French-born Herve Renard could fuel an extended World Cup run, but a stumble in its opener would likely end that hope. Iran has lost two of its last five friendlies and in four previous World Cup tournaments has never gotten past the first round, winning just one game.