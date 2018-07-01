A look at Monday's World Cup schedule

The buzz: Mexico finished the first round with its worst game of the tournament, frustrated by a defensive Swedish team in a 3-0 loss, while Brazil’s last game was its best of the World Cup, cruising past Serbia to win the group. Neither team is likely to sit back and play defense in what figures to be a wide-open affair, although the heat — the forecast calls for temperatures in the 90s Monday — could slow things some. For Mexico, this is its seventh consecutive appearance in the round of 16; only Brazil has a longer active streak. But Mexico hasn’t gotten past the fourth game since 1986 and has never won a World Cup elimination game outside Mexico. Brazil is battling a number of injuries, the most prominent being the back issue that forced Marcelo out of the Serbia game after 10 minutes. His availability will likely be a game-time decision.