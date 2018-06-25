Here's a look at Wednesday's World Cup matches

A look at the matchups for World Cup games in Russia on Wednesday:
GROUP F
SOUTH KOREA VS. GERMANY
Where: Kazan
Time: 7 a.m. PDT
TV: FS1, Universo
The buzz: It has been a difficult tournament so far for reigning champion Germany, which lost its opener to Mexico then needed a goal deep in stoppage time to beat Sweden, keeping alive its hopes of reaching the knockout round. Now it needs another win here if it hopes to continue a streak of never exiting a World Cup in group play, although with the right circumstances, it could also advance with a draw. Winless South Korea also has a path — albeit a narrow one — open to the second round. The easiest way through would be for the Koreans to win and Sweden to lose, creating a three-way tie for second that would be broken on goal differential. If Sweden loses and South Korea beats Germany by two or more goals, the Koreans finish second.
MEXICO VS. SWEDEN
Where: Yekaterinburg
Time: 7 a.m. PDT
TV: Fox, Telemundo
The buzz: With a win or draw, Mexico will advance to the second round as the group champion. Anything short of that and it gets complicated. Mexico can advance even with a loss, but under that scenario, Sweden would win the group and Mexico would be guaranteed to go on only if Germany fails to beat South Korea. Sweden’s fate would also be uncomplicated with a win, which would send it on to the knockout stage.
GROUP E
SWITZERLAND VS. COSTA RICA
Where: Nizhny Novgorod
Time: 11 a.m. PDT
TV: FS1, Universo
The buzz: Win and the Swiss are in. In fact, simply a point against winless Costa Rica would also send Switzerland through, as will a Brazilian win over Serbia in the other group-play finale. There are other permutations, but that’s that the simplest route to the second round. For Costa Rica, this game is about pride and a chance to leave Russia with a least one positive result.
SERBIA VS. BRAZIL
Where: Moscow
Time: 11 a.m. PDT
TV: Fox, Telemundo
The buzz: Anything short of a loss sends Brazil through to the second round. And even a loss wouldn’t eliminate it depending on the result of the other group-stage plane finale. Serbia also advances with a win and could move on with a draw as well. In the case that Brazil and Switzerland finish with the same result and end up tied on points and goal difference, that tie could be broken on disciplinary record and through two games, Brazil has one fewer yellow than Switzerland.