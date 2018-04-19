When is the 2018 NFL draft?

The 2018 NFL draft is coming up, and fans have numerous viewing options for the event.
The first round is Thursday, April 26, starting at 5 p.m. PT. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network and Fox will broadcast the event on TV, and the ESPN, NFL and Fox Sports digital properties will stream it.
The second and third rounds take place on Friday, April 27, starting at 4 p.m. PT. ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and Fox will show it all unfold on TV, and the ESPN, NFL and Fox Sports digital properties will stream it.
The final four rounds will take place Saturday, April 28, starting at 9 a.m. PT. ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will have TV viewers covered, while streamers can take it all in on the ESPN and NFL digital properties.
This year's draft will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The Cleveland Browns have the first and fourth picks, with the New York Giants and Jets sandwiched in between.
The Chargers have their first pick at No. 17. The Rams don't have a pick until the third round, No. 87 overall.
