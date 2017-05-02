Red Sox apologize to Orioles' Adam Jones, who said he was subject to racist taunts at Fenway

The Boston Red Sox issued an apology to Adam Jones on Tuesday morning after the Baltimore Orioles outfielder said he was subjected to racist behavior at Fenway Park the previous night.

“A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me,’’ Jones said after the Orioles’ 5-2 victory. “I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome.’’

USA Today confirmed with the Red Sox that a fan did throw a bag of peanuts at Jones, one of only 62 African Americans on an opening day roster this season. That fan was ejected from the ballpark, the team said.

“The Red Sox want to publicly apologize to Adam Jones and the entire Orioles organization for what occurred at Fenway Park Monday night,” Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said in a statement Tuesday morning. “No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park.”

Jones thinks more should be done to punish such behavior.

“What they need to do is that instead of kicking them out of the stadium, they need to fine them 10 grand, 20 grand, 30 grand. Something that really hurts somebody. Make them pay in full. And if they don’t, take it out of their check.

“That’s how you hurt somebody? You suspend them from the stadium — what does that mean? It’s a slap on the wrist. That guy needs to be confronted, and he needs to pay for what he’s done.”

He added, “Things like that need to be handled a little more properly, in my opinion.’’

In his statement, Kennedy said a fan who behaves in such a matter “forfeits his/her right to remain in the ballpark, and may be subject to further action.” He added that the team’s “review of last night’s events is ongoing.”

“The Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior, and our entire organization and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few,” Kennedy stated.

Jones said he had experienced racist behavior at Fenway before, but that Monday’s incidents were among the worst of his 12-year career.

“I just go out and play baseball,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being. I’m trying to make a living for myself and for my family.”

Caption The Clippers lose Game 7 against the Jazz to end their season The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption The Clippers lose Game 7 against the Jazz to end their season The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption Rams make three selections on Day 2 of the NFL draft The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. Caption Chargers fans react during draft Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption At Least 1 Dead In Corona Shooting Inside Residence On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii