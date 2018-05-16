Argentina FA apologizes for World Cup manual with tips on picking up Russian women

The Argentina Football Assn. has apologized for distributing a World Cup manual that included a chapter with tips on how to pick up Russian women.
The manual was handed out Tuesday during a course called "Russian Language and Culture," for players, coaches, reporters and others headed to Russia next month for the World Cup. Course instructor Eduardo Pennisi, a Russian language teacher, wrote the manual, which included a chapter titled, "What to do to have a chance with a Russian girl," according to a translation by Deadspin.
The course was interrupted so the manuals could be collected. They were later returned to the attendees with that chapter torn out. But Argentinian reporter Nacho Catullo kept an original copy and posted the now-deleted chapter on social media.
Along with advice that would seem to apply to any kind of relationship between two people — don't monopolize conversations, follow proper hygiene, don't focus only on the other person's appearance, etc. — the chapter included such tidbits as "don't ask stupid questions about sex," "Russian girls hate boring men" and "relax, it is only a girl, nothing more," according to the Deadspin translation.
It wraps up with: "Normally Russian women pay attention to important things, but of course you will find girls who only pay attention to material things, in the money, if you are handsome, you tell me. Do not worry, there are many beautiful women in Russia and not all are good for you. Be selective."
Pennisi told Argentinian newspaper Clarin that he had downloaded that portion of the text from the internet because it seemed "interesting." He also said that he sent the manual to the AFA about a month ago. "They approved it and they sent it to print," according to a translation by Google.
The AFA released a statement expressing its "most sincere apologies" and indicating that the matter had been investigated internally.
"It was concluded that part of the material delivered was erroneously printed," the AFA stated, according to a translation by Google. "The teacher in charge of the course selected information to give to the assistants and, unfortunately at the moment of the printing of the same, due to an involuntary error, a text was included that was never part of the training."
