Sydney Leroux and Claire Emslie score to power Angel City past Utah

Sydney Leroux and Claire Emslie both scored in the first half and Angel City held on for a 2-1 road victory against the Utah Royals on Friday night.

It was the third win in four games for Angel City (3-3-1).

Leroux scored on a header in the 29th minute and Emslie doubled the lead with a penalty kick in the 41st. Emslie leads the team with five goals this season.

Alyssa Thompson‘s assist on Leroux’s goal was the 19-year-old’s third straight game with an assist, making her the youngest NWSL player with three in three games.

Dana Foederer scored her first NWSL goal in the 51st minute to pull Utah to within 2-1 as the Royals (1-5-1) pressed for a home win before heading out on the road for the next three matches.

Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haracic stopped Amandine Henry‘s free kick through a wall in the 73rd minute then stopped a rebound attempt from Madison Pogarch to preserve the victory.

“It was gritty, we ground it out. I think we need to be better to be honest, two-nil up, need to be better in the second half,” Emslie said.