Errol Spence Jr. wins IBF welterweight title by stopping Kell Brook in 11th round

Kell Brook lost his IBF welterweight belt when American challenger Errol Spence Jr. stopped him in the 11th round on Saturday.

Backed by most of the 27,000 spectators at Bramall Lane in his hometown, Brook met Spence on even terms in the first eight rounds.

But Brook's left eye began to swell, and he was knocked down in the 10th round. With his left eye almost closed, he took a knee in the 11th and referee Howard Foster agreed to end the contest.

Spence, who owns a 22-0 record with 19 knockouts, relieved Brook of the welterweight title in his fourth defense. Brook, at 36-2, lost for a second straight time after an ill-fated attempt to move up two divisions to middleweight and take on Gennady Golovkin eight months ago.

During a super-middleweight bout on the undercard, George Groves became a world boxing champion at his fourth attempt when he stopped Fedor Chudinov in the sixth round for the vacant WBA title.

Chudinov had lost only once, and started better until he clashed heads, cutting Groves over his left eye. Groves rallied from there, a right hook starting a barrage in the sixth round which forced referee Steve Gray to stop the dazed Russian from continuing.

Chudinov's second straight loss, after a points loss to titleholder Felix Sturm last year, dropped his record to 14-2.

Groves, from London, improved to 26-3 (19 KOs). Groves lost his three previous world titles fights to Carl Froch, twice, and Badou Jack. Groves took on new trainer Shane McGuigan and won four straight to get back into title contention.