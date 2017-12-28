Federal prosecutors turn over 145,000 pages of documents in college basketball bribery probe

The scale of the wide-ranging federal investigation into college basketball bribery and corruption is coming into focus.
Federal prosecutors have turned over more than 145,000 pages of documents and 300 hours of recordings to defense attorneys, according to a letter filed last week in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
The latest batch of material prosecutors gave defense attorneys last week required a two terabyte hard drive, the letter said.
The contents aren’t specified, but previous court filings in the case mention the material includes search warrant applications, cellphone records, recorded conversations and intercepted phone calls. Documents subpoenaed from universities and other parties tied to the probe are also included.
The letter characterizes the cache of recordings as documents as “extremely voluminous.”
The letter, written on behalf of attorneys for would-be agent Christian Dawkins and Adidas employees Jim Gatto and Merl Code, notes prosecutors will continue to produce discovery to defense attorneys on a rolling basis into 2018.
Dawkins, Gatto and Code are among the eight men indicted. Four college assistant coaches — including USC associate head coach Tony Bland — were also indicted on a variety of charges.
All eight men have pleaded not guilty.
Twitter: @nathanfenno