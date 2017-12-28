Federal prosecutors turn over 145,000 pages of documents in college basketball bribery probe

The scale of the wide-ranging federal investigation into college basketball bribery and corruption is coming into focus.

Federal prosecutors have turned over more than 145,000 pages of documents and 300 hours of recordings to defense attorneys, according to a letter filed last week in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The latest batch of material prosecutors gave defense attorneys last week required a two terabyte hard drive, the letter said.

The contents aren’t specified, but previous court filings in the case mention the material includes search warrant applications, cellphone records, recorded conversations and intercepted phone calls. Documents subpoenaed from universities and other parties tied to the probe are also included.

The letter characterizes the cache of recordings as documents as “extremely voluminous.”

The letter, written on behalf of attorneys for would-be agent Christian Dawkins and Adidas employees Jim Gatto and Merl Code, notes prosecutors will continue to produce discovery to defense attorneys on a rolling basis into 2018.

Dawkins, Gatto and Code are among the eight men indicted. Four college assistant coaches — including USC associate head coach Tony Bland — were also indicted on a variety of charges.

All eight men have pleaded not guilty.

CAPTION The Times’ Sam Farmer, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams’ NFC West division title after a 27-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. The Times’ Sam Farmer, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams’ NFC West division title after a 27-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. CAPTION The Times’ Sam Farmer, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams’ NFC West division title after a 27-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. The Times’ Sam Farmer, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams’ NFC West division title after a 27-23 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. CAPTION The Rams can clinch the NFC West for the first time since 2003 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Rams can clinch the NFC West for the first time since 2003 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. CAPTION The Rams can clinch the NFC West with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. This has us asking the question, what will they do with their title hat? The Rams can clinch the NFC West with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. This has us asking the question, what will they do with their title hat? CAPTION Amazingly, the Chargers still have a path to the playoffs ... and it isn't that weird to think they might make it. LA Times beat writer Dan Woike breaks down the scenarios with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. Amazingly, the Chargers still have a path to the playoffs ... and it isn't that weird to think they might make it. LA Times beat writer Dan Woike breaks down the scenarios with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. CAPTION Broadcaster Dick Enberg, who charmed sports fans with his “Oh My!” declaration as he called some of the most memorable sporting events during the last five decades, died on Thursday, Broadcaster Dick Enberg, who charmed sports fans with his “Oh My!” declaration as he called some of the most memorable sporting events during the last five decades, died on Thursday,

nathan.fenno@latimes.com

Twitter: @nathanfenno