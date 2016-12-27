College football: Oklahoma State's Rudolph, Washington to return next season

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph and wide receiver James Washington say they will return for their senior seasons.

The two juniors made their announcement on Twitter and then discussed it Tuesday while the Cowboys continued preparations for this week's Alamo Bowl against Colorado.

Rudolph says the two of them want to put an “exclamation point” on their college careers and Washington added that the two are looking forward to getting their degrees.

Etc.

Record-setting Wyoming running back Brian Hill said he was forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Hill has the school rushing record with 4,287 yards.