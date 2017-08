The picks are in for first full week of college football

Each week, the Los Angeles Times' contingent of college football experts — it's how they refer to themselves — will make choices on a variety of games. Warning: If they could accurately predict results, they wouldn't be reporters or editors. Their picks:

Ben Bolch

Navy at Florida Atlantic: Navy, 38-24

Cal at North Carolina: North Carolina, 31-17

Michigan vs. Florida: Michigan, 21-20

N. Carolina State. at S. Carolina: N.C. State, 35-27

W. Michigan at USC: USC, 42-20

Florida State vs. Alabama: Alabama, 38-28

BYU vs. LSU: LSU, 21-12

Texas A&M at UCLA: UCLA, 30-20

W. Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech, 28-21

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech: Tennessee, 35-31

::

Zach Helfand

Navy at Florida Atlantic: Navy, 38-27

California at North Carolina: North Carolina, 41-21

Michigan vs. Florida: Michigan, 21-17

North Carolina State at South Carolina: N.C. State, 28-24

W. Michigan at USC: USC, 35-13

Florida State vs. Alabama: Alabama, 31-28

BYU vs. LSU: LSU, 34-27

Texas A&M at UCLA: UCLA, 38-27

West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: West Virginia, 27-21

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech, 17-13

::

Mike Hiserman

Navy at Florida Atlantic:, Navy, 38-29

Cal at North Carolina: North Carolina, 34-17

Michigan vs. Florida: Michigan, 17-16

North Carolina State at South Carolina: N.C. State, 24-22

W. Michigan at USC: USC, 34-17

Florida State vs. Alabama: Alabama, 27-17

BYU vs. LSU: LSU, 21-10

Texas A&M at UCLA: UCLA, 24-22

W. Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: West Virginia, 34-31

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech, 26-24

::

Angel Rodriguez

Navy at Florida Atlantic:, Navy, 45-21

Cal at North Carolina: North Carolina, 42-14

Michigan vs. Florida: Michigan, 24-14

North Carolina State. at South Carolina: N.C. State, 28-21

W. Michigan at USC: USC, 35-21

Florida State vs. Alabama: Alabama, 24-17

BYU vs. LSU: LSU, 24-14

Texas A&M at UCLA: UCLA, 37-35

W. Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech, 28-17

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech: Tennessee, 32-14

::

David Wharton

Navy at Florida Atlantic: Navy, 32-24

Cal at North Carolina: North Carolina, 24-21

Michigan vs. Florida: Michigan, 28-21

N. Carolina State. at So. Carolina: N.C. State, 24-18

W. Michigan at USC: USC, 38-17

Florida State vs. Alabama: Alabama, 30-24

BYU vs. LSU: LSU, 28-14

Texas A&M at UCLA: UCLA, 35-32

W. Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Virginia Tech, 35-30

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech: Tennessee, 30-28

mike.hiserman@latimes.com

Twitter: @MikeHiserman