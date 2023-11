Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been on a hot streak. (Roger Steinman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Cowboys by 10 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2.

In two of the last three games, the Cowboys have scored 43 and 49. Dak Prescott has been on fire, and there’s no reason to think that will grind to a halt at Carolina. Panthers will plug along.

Advertisement

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Panthers 10