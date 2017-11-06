Eli Manning might be benched in favor of young quarterback, Giants coach suggests

Eli Manning is just two starts away from passing his brother, Peyton, for No. 2 on the NFL’s all-time list for most consecutive starts by a quarterback.

But comments by New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo following his team’s 51-17 loss to the Rams on Sunday suggest that Manning might not be moving up in the record books any time soon.

With the Giants at 1-7 and realistically out of the playoff hunt, McAdoo was asked by a reporter if it’s time for the team to start looking to the future.

“You really can’t look from my chair too far ahead,” McAdoo said. “But you also have to look at getting some players some reps in the game. So we’ll take a look and see if there’s any players that we can give reps to that have a chance to be a part of our future.”

When asked if that includes the quarterback, McAddo didn’t hesitate in answering, “That includes everybody.”

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP with the Giants, has completed 62% of his passes this season for 1,820 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions for a passer rating of 85.4. He is 36 and playing in his 14th NFL season. His streak of 207 straight starts dates back to the middle of his rookie season in 2004.

This could be a good time for the Giants to see what they have in rookie quarterback Davis Webb, a third-round draft pick who has been inactive for every game this season.

The New York Post said Manning appeared “rattled” when he was told of McAdoo’s comments. When asked if he would be comfortable with Webb getting some playing time, Manning replied, “Hey, I want to be out there. I want to be playing. And um … I want to be out there.”

Manning was then asked if he would understand if such a scenario came to fruition.

“Well, they got to do what they got to do,” Manning said. “I want to be out there. I want to keep playing with my teammates and keep working.”

