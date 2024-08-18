Matthew Stafford’s injury more than a ‘little something’? Sean McVay explains

It remains unclear if Matthew Stafford will return to practice this week as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

That tightness in quarterback Matthew Stafford’s hamstring? The twinge Rams coach Sean McVay described as a “little something” initially?

It’s looming as a larger issue.

Stafford was sidelined for most of the last two practices and McVay said Sunday that he was “not sure” if the 36-year-old Stafford would practice this week.

“He can throw and do some of those things,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters. “As far as just some of the movement, if he’s feeling good, we haven’t decided that yet.

“The arrow is pointing up and he’s feeling good as it relates to the hamstring tightness last week.”

The Rams will work out Monday and Tuesday before departing for Houston for a joint practice with the Texans on Thursday. The teams play a preseason game on Saturday.

The Rams open the season Sept. 8 at Detroit.

How concerned is McVay about Stafford’s ability to prepare for the opener?

“I’m not concerned,” he said.

McVay cited Stafford’s accumulated experience. He said the mental break that results from a short absence from the field can be beneficial for veterans coming out of the dog days of training camp. Stafford, the top pick in the 2009 NFL draft, is entering his 16th season.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford tosses a football during a practice session in June. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

“If we miss a couple days this week, if that’s the approach we take on the safer side, he’ll still have 2½ weeks of preparation for Detroit,” McVay said.

Stafford’s physical condition going into and during the season is of paramount importance for a Rams team aiming to improve upon last season’s 10-7 record and playoff appearance.

After last season’s midseason debacle, when backup Brett Rypien played poorly in place of an injured Stafford in a defeat at Green Bay, the Rams signed veteran Carson Wentz.

After the season, they opted not to re-sign Wentz and in March signed 10-year veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year contract.

But Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games, against the Lions and Arizona Cardinals, because he violated the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stetson Bennett, who spent last season on the NFL’s non-football injury/illness list, has played every snap of two preseason victories over the Dallas Cowboys and the Chargers.

Last week, McVay declined to commit to Bennett as the backup saying the Rams were “still in evaluation mode.”

On Monday, McVay was asked if he was confident that Bennett could be the backup going into Detroit. He remained noncommittal.

“He’s done a really good job of taking steps in the right direction,” McVay said, adding that “Stetson did a nice job [against the Chargers] and I was pleased with the progress. That’s what we want to be able to continue to see for us to feel good about that. But it’s trending in the right direction.”

NFL rosters must be set by Aug. 27.

McVay declined to provide a timeline for when he would decide if Bennett could be the No. 2 quarterback for the first two games. If Stafford does not practice this week, the staff would have more opportunities to evaluate Bennett and Garoppolo, McVay said.

“To his credit, where he’s come from and the way he has acted, interacted and responded to all the different things thrown at him, I’ve been proud of Stetson,” McVay said.