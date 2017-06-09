Golf roundup: Chez Reavie forges a three-way tie at St. Jude Classic with a 65

Chez Reavie shot a five-under-par 65 on Friday to move to nine-under 131 and into a share the lead with Charl Schwartzel and Sebastian Munoz after two rounds at the St. Jude Classic.

Schwartzel had a 66 while Munoz finished the round with a 67. Stewart Cink — who shared the first-round lead along with Matt Every, Scott Brown and Munoz — was one stroke back after his 68 at the PGA Tour's final event before the U.S. Open.

Ben Crane, who won this tournament in 2014, was two strokes off the lead after shooting a 65 at the par-70 TPC Southwind course in Memphis, Tenn.

Reavie, who started two strokes behind the co-leaders, had three birdies on the front nine and an eagle on the par-five No. 16, landing his second shot fewer than 15 feet from the flagstick and sinking the putt. The 35-year-old from Arizona State earned his only win on tour at the RBC Canadian Open in 2008.

“There's no way that I can change my mindset and go out there and try and make pars — I won't win the golf tournament if I do that,” Reavie said. “I need to just keep doing the same thing I'm doing — attack the holes that suit my eye and make as many birdies as I can.”

Schwartzel, who shot a 65 in the first round, began his round one stroke behind the four first-day leaders along with Matt Jones.

He started on the back nine and birdied four of his first eight holes. The 32-year-old South African then moved into sole possession of the lead with a birdie on the par-four second — only to give it back with a bogey on the par-three eighth.

Schwartzel, who finished third at the Masters, is seeking his third career victory on tour — he's won 12 times internationally — and first since he won the 2016 Valspar Championship near Tampa, Fla.

Munoz, who made a late charge up the leaderboard in the first round, kept himself there with his second strong round, shooting four birdies to offset his first bogey of the tournament, which came on the par-4 18th. He arrived in Memphis having never shot better than 67 in any round on tour, only to match or better that in each of his first two rounds here.

Among those who missed the cut at one over: Jason Bohn, Boo Weekley and Jim Furyk were in the cluster of players at two over, and Rickie Fowler was at four over.

Sharp has another 66 to share LPGA lead

Alena Sharp shot her second straight 66 Friday to move into a share of the lead at 12-under 132 after the second round of the Manulife LPGA Classic in Cambridge, Canada.

Sharp, from nearby Hamilton, was tied with American Lexi Thompson (65) and South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim (68). Perrine Delacour (62) of France and American Lindy Duncan (65) were one shot back.

Sharp double-bogeyed the third hole at Whistle Bear Golf Club and then came back with an eagle on the par-five ninth and had a run of three straight birdies on the back nine.

Shanshan Feng of China had a 69 to move to 10 under, in a tie with Britain's Bronte Law (65) and Australia's Minjee Lee (66).

Suzann Pettersen of Norway had a 71 to move to nine under while fellow first-round co-leader Mi Hyang Lee of South Korea remained at eight under with a 72.

Three-way tie at Champions event

Bernhard Langer, Kevin Sutherland and Glen Day each shot six-under 66 to share the opening-round lead at the PGA Tour Champions event in Iowa.

Langer won the last two senior circuit events, both majors, and is seeking to become the first player on the 50-and-over tour with wins in three straight starts since Fred Couples in 2010.

Six players shot five-under 67 at the Wakonda Club, including Mark Calcavecchia and Scott McCarron. Calcavecchia won at Wakonda in 2015 and McCarron rallied for his first senior victory here a year ago.

Aguilarhas two-shot lead at Lyoness Open

Chilean golfer Felipe Aguilar followed up his strong start with a two-under 70 to retain a two-stroke lead after the second round of the Lyoness Open. After a 65 in the opening round, Aguilar carded four birdies and dropped two strokes as he went nine-under for the tournament in Atzenbrugg, Austria.

Graeme Storm of England shot a 69 to stay within two strokes of Aguilar, while Sweden's Johan Carlsson and England's Oliver Fisher were another stroke behind in third.

David Horsey, who had a 75 in the opening round, matched the course record with a flawless eight-under 64. The Englishman joined a group of four at five-under 139, which included 2012 winner Bernd Wiesberger. The Austrian, the highest-ranked player in the field at 29th, completed his round with two straight birdies.