Lakers guard Austin Reaves fails to qualify for Korn Ferry Tour event

Lakers guard Austin Reaves is an avid golfer. He attempted to qualify for a Korn Ferry Tour event on Monday in Knoxville, Tenn.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves failed to qualify for a pro golf tournament Monday in Knoxville, Tenn., shooting six-over-par 76 at Willow Creek Country Club.

Reaves was trying to qualify for the Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, the minor-league feeder into the PGA Tour.

His was 73rd out of 79 players who finished at Willow Creek.

Reaves’ love of golf has led to the guard signing an endorsement deal with apparel brand Travis Matthew. He also has a golf-specific social media channel named “Hillbilly Bogey,” a play on his “Hillbilly Kobe” nickname from college.

Before last season, one of his trick shots went viral, and earlier this offseason Reaves had a hole-in-one on a simulated hole No. 7 at Pebble Beach while playing in an event at Riviera Country Club.

Reaves, an undrafted free agent in the 2021 NBA draft class, just finished his third year with the Lakers, averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game.

He played in all 82 games (not including the in-season tournament final and the play-in game) this past season.