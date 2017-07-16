Golf roundup: Sung Hyun Park wins U.S. Women's Open for her first LPGA victory

Sung Hyun Park won the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory.

The 23-year-old from South Korea shot her second consecutive five-under-par 67 and won a day-long battle with front-running Shanshan Feng and teenage amateur Hye-Jin Choi at Trump National Golf Club in Beminster, N.J.

Park, who birdied the 15th to move into a tie for the lead and the 17th to open a two-shot edge after Choi made a double bogey on the previous hole, finished at 11-under 277 for a two-stroke win over Choi.

President Donald Trump attended the biggest event in women's golf for the third straight day. There was a peaceful protest after he arrived at his box near the 15th green shortly after 3 p.m.

It ended up being a quiet week of politics. The golf was excellent.

Park needed a fine chip from over the green on the par-five 18th hole to save par, and she got a thumps-up from Trump as she walked to sign her scorecard.

Choi finished with a 71.

Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu (70) and fellow South Korean Mi Jung Hur (68) tied for third at 7 under. Feng, from China, had a 75 to drop into a tie for fifth at six under with Spain's Carlota Ciganda(70) and South Korea's Jeongeun6 Lee (71).

Choi was the story for most of the final round. The 17-year-old had a two-shot lead with nine holes to play and needed a birdie at 15 to regain a piece with Park.

The 139-yard, par-three 16th over water ended her hopes. Her tee shot landed in the water to the right of the hole. She ended with a double bogey and basically lost her chance of becoming the second amateur to win the Open.

She birdied the final hole.

Catherine Lacoste remains the only amateur to win the Open, doing it in 1967.

Feng, who was the leader after the first three rounds and carried a one-shot edge into the final 18 holes, triple bogeyed the final hole.

The win was redemption for Park, who is the leading rookie on the LPGA Tour this year. She had the 36-hole lead in the Open last year and shot final rounds of 74-74 to finish two shots out of a playoff with eventual champion Brittany Lang and Anna Nordqvist.

Park saved her best for the last two rounds this year and won. It was not her first professional win, she won seven times on the KLPGA Tour in 2016 and three times the year before.

DeChambeau claims first PGA Tour victory

Bryson DeChambeau overcame a four-stroke deficit to win the John Deere Classic by a stroke for his first PGA Tour title — and a spot next week in the British Open.

The 23-year-old DeChambeau birdied four of the final six holes at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., for a six-under 65 and an 18-under 266 total. In 2015, the former SMU star became the fifth player to win the NCAA individual title and U.S. Amateur in the same year.

Third-round leader Patrick Rodgers shot a 70 to finish second.

DeChambeau made a 14-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to pull even with Rodgers. Rodgers then had a par putt on No. 17 lip out, and sent his tee shot on 18 into the rough.

Wesley Bryan (64) and Rick Lamb (66) tied for third at 16 under, and past tournament champions Steve Stricker (64) and Zach Johnson (67) topped the group at 15 under.

McCarron’s closing-round 66 earns Seniors Players title

Scott McCarron shot a bogey-free six-under 66 and took advantage of an uncharacteristic crash by three-time defending champion Bernhard Langer to win the Constellation Senior Players Championship in Owings Mills, Md.

McCarron finished 18 under to beat Langer and Brandt Jobe by one shot. The 51-year-old McCarron made up a six-shot deficit in the final round to capture his first major on the PGA Tour Champions.

The story of the day, however, was the stunning collapse by Langer. Seeking his third major win of the year, the 59-year German had a one-shot lead before dropping his tee shot in the water on No. 17. After taking the one-shot penalty, he missed a four-footer and made a double bogey.

On 18, Langer lipped out a six-foot birdie putt that would have forced a playoff. He finished with a 73 that included only two birdies.

McCarron got into contention with four straight birdies on the front nine and finished with eight straight pars.

Cabrera Bello wins Scottish Open in a playoff

Rafa Cabrera Bello birdied the first hole of a playoff with Callum Shinkwin to win the Scottish Open on Sunday, securing his first title in 5 1/2 years.

Shinkwin left short a four-foot par putt for victory on his 72nd hole to shoot a four-under 68 in his final round and drop into a playoff with Cabrera Bello, who shot a course-record eight-under 64. Both were on 13 under overall.

Returning to the 18th at Dundonald Links in Irvine, Cabrera Bello sent his second shot from 275 yards to within eight feet. His eagle putt came short but he tapped in for birdie, leaving Shinkwin a seven-foot birdie putt to force a second hole. Again, his putt didn't reach the cup.

The last of Cabrera Bello's previous two titles on the European Tour came at the Dubai Desert Classic in February 2012.