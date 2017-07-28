Golf roundup: Matt Kuchar makes the cut at Canadian Open

Matt Kuchar rallied to make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open on Friday, a day after fighting dizzy spells.

Coming off a second-place finish Sunday in the British Open, Kuchar shot a four-under-par 68 to reach five under — leaving him seven strokes behind second-round leader Martin Flores at Glen Abbey in Oakville.

On Thursday, Kuchar had a couple of dizzy spells and sought medical attention during the round. He has an endorsement deal with tournament sponsor RBC.

Flores shot his second straight six-under 66. He eagled the par-five second for the second day in a row.

Gary Woodland (63), Matt Every (68) and Brandon Hagy (68) were a stroke back at 11 under.

Vijay Singh, at 54 the oldest player in the field, had a 68 to join Kevin Chappell (69), Ryan Ruffels (67), Charley Hoffman (66) and Harold Varner III (65) at 10 under. Singh won the 2004 tournament at Glen Abbey, beating Canadian Mike Weir in a playoff.

Defending champion Jhonattan Vegas was at nine under after a 69. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson shot 69 to reach eight under. Graham DeLaet (68) and Mackenzie Hughes (69) were the only Canadians to make the cut, also completing 36 holes at eight under.

Bubba Watson matched playing partner Kuchar at five under, following an opening 66 with a 73.

Kerr has one-stroke lead at Ladies Scottish Open

Cristie Kerr birdied three of the last six holes in strong wind at Dundonald Links in Irvine for a one-over 73 and a one-stroke lead in the Ladies Scottish Open.

Kerr played the first 11 holes in four over, with a double bogey on the par-five third and bogeys on Nos. 6 and 11. The 39-year-old American had a five-under 139 total. She won the LOTTE Championship in April in Hawaii for her 19th LPGA Tour title.

Hall of Famer Karrie Webb, a stroke ahead of Kerr after a first-round 65, shot a 75 to drop to second. The 42-year-old Australian star had a double bogey, four bogeys and three pars.

South Koreans Sun Young Yoo (69) and Sei Young Kim (72) were tied for third at three under.

The Ricoh Women's British Open is next week at Kingsbarns.

Five-way tie at Senior British Open

Bernhard Langer shot a three-over 74 in rain and wind at Royal Porthcawl in Bridgend, Wales, to hold onto a share of the Senior British Open lead.

The 59-year-old German star was tied at one over with Americans Tom Lehman (72), Steve Flesch (71) and Billy Mayfair (72) and Argentina's Mauricio Molina (73). American Dennis Clark (72) was at two over.

Periods of steady rain and wind gusting over 35 mph sent the scores soaring, with the average score of 78.515 second only in tournament history to the 80.118 in 2005 in the first round at Royal Aberdeen. The 36-hole cut came at 13 over, second highest since the tournament became a PGA Tour Champions event to the 15 over in 2005.

Langer won by 13 strokes the last time the tournament was held on the south Wales course, finishing at 18 under in 2014. He also won the 2010 event at Carnoustie.

Tom Watson was tied for 20th at seven over after a 77. The 67-year-old American has won the event three times after winning the British Open five times. John Daly was tied for 32nd at 10 over after an 80.

Chesters claims lead at European Open

Ashley Chesters carded a five-under 67 to take the lead at nine under in the second round of the European Open, which was suspended in Hamburg, Germany, due to failing light.

The 27-year-old, who also had a bogey-free round on the opening day, was tied with fellow Englishman Jordan Smith at eight under when play was halted due to a heavy downpour.

Smith missed his last 11-foot par putt on the ninth hole when play resumed almost four hours later, while Chesters shot his fifth birdie to take sole leadership.

Siddikur Rahman carded a 66 and was one stroke behind Chesters, along with defending champion Alexander Levy, Stuart Manley, and Richard McEvoy, who all have to complete their second rounds on Saturday morning. Jens Fahrbring was level with Smith at seven under.