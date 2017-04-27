NBA playoffs: Postgame news conferences have been almost as entertaining as the games [Videos]

With a one-word response and prompt exit, Chicago Bulls Coach Fred Hoiberg became the latest to provide a must-see moment during a 2017 NBA playoffs news conference.

Chicago Coach Fred Hoiberg provided the latest on Wednesday night following the Bulls’ 108-97 loss to the Boston Celtics to fall behind, 3-2, in the series. And he did so by providing a one-word answer to a reporter’s question, then promptly standing up and walking away from the microphone for a sudden end to the news conference.

The question referenced Hoiberg’s comments following the teams’ previous game Sunday night, when the coach said of Boston star Isaiah Thomas: “When you’re allowed to discontinue your dribble on every possession, he is impossible to guard. … When you’re able to put your hand underneath the ball, and take two or three steps and put it back down, it’s impossible to guard him in those situations.”

Boston fans booed Hoiberg before Wednesday’s game. Thomas scored 24 points during the Celtics’ win.

Last week, Memphis Coach David Frizdale also walked out of his own news conference after criticizing the officials, declaring, “Take that for data!” and slamming down a pen.

After his team lost to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night to fall behind in the series, 3-2, Clippers point guard Chris Paul flat-out embarrassed a reporter for asking, “Will the Clippers be back here Sunday playing a Game 7?”

On Sunday night, Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook wouldn’t let teammate Steve Adams answer a question about the team’s performance when Westbrook wasn’t on the floor. Instead, Westbrook scolded the reporter: “Don’t try to split us up. Don’t try to make us go against each other.”

That’s already quite a group of memorable news conferences so far this postseason — and the first round isn’t even over yet.

