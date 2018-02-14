Johnny Manziel hopes a stint in the Spring League will jump-start his NFL comeback attempt

Johnny Manziel is set to make his football comeback this spring.
The former Heisman Trophy winner whose NFL career fizzled after two seasons will participate in the Spring League developmental football program from March 28 to April 15, Manziel and the league announced Wednesday.
"Football has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. Sometimes you take for granted how much you value something until it's gone. My goal is to make it back to the NFL and I realize I have to earn that privilege," Manziel said in a statement released by the league.
"The Spring League has provided me with a great opportunity to play ball again, and ultimately, that is all I want to do. I miss the competition."
According to its website, the Spring League is "an elite developmental league and scouting event for professional football talent." Based in Austin, Texas, the program features four teams that practice and play at the same location to give NFL scouts and others the opportunity to evaluate the players. The teams play two games each for a total of four games, which take place in April.
"We're excited to have such a dynamic player in Johnny Manziel taking part in The Spring League," Brian Woods, CEO of the Spring League, said in a statement. "We believe our platform is the ideal forum for Mr. Manziel to enact his NFL comeback."
Manziel was a superstar during his two seasons as starting quarterback for Texas A&M and was drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Browns. But he was cut in 2015 after two tumultuous seasons and hasn't played since. He's been offered a spot with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats but could not agree with the organization on a contract.
Earlier this week, Manziel told ABC News that he's taking medication for bipolar disorder.
He tweeted on Wednesday: "Can't wait to get back on the field and show NFL scouts what I can do!"
