Rams to sign veteran quarterback Carson Wentz

Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz. 30, has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders.

The Rams have agreed to contract terms with veteran quarterback Carson Wentz, a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly said Tuesday.

Wentz, 30, was the second overall pick in the 2016 draft and has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders.

The Rams want Wentz to back up Matthew Stafford, who sat out last Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers because of a right thumb injury.

Brett Rypien started in Stafford‘s place during the 20-3 defeat.

The Rams have an open date this week, and coach Sean McVay indicated on Monday that Stafford would return for the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 19.

In 2016, the Rams scouted Wentz as the possible first pick in the draft. But the Rams opted to select Jared Goff.

Wentz has passed for 151 touchdowns, with 66 interceptions in his pro career.