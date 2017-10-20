What happened to Raiders' Marshawn Lynch after he was ejected from 'Thursday Night Football' game

So in honor of that, here is the Oakland Raiders running back’s rather eventful Thursday night in pictures and video, with as few words as possible.

Here he is arriving at Oakland Alameda Coliseum before the Raiders’ “Thursday Night Football” game against the Kansas City:

BaclqOQHu28

Now he’s rushing from the sideline onto the field in an apparent attempt to help Kansas City’s Marcus Peters — who is a close friend of Lynch’s — out of a scuffle with Raiders players during the second quarter.

Now he’s getting ejected for making contact with line judge Julian Mapp:

Now he’s watching the rest of the game with fans after somehow making his way into the stands:

Beastmode out here watching the game with the town😂☠️ #raiders #nfl #raiderzrow #oakland #beastmode A post shared by raiderz_row (@raiderz_row) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Now he’s back in the locker room with his teammates after a dramatic 31-30 victory:

Now he’s taking the Bay Area Rapid Transit with fans departing the stadium:

What a guy!

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii