Jordan Spieth is ready to turn up the pressure at the Masters on Sunday

Jordan Spieth made an impression as he strolled off the 18th green Saturday with a four-under total and confident grin.

“Gangster strut,” said a spectator observing the scene.

Indeed, we’re in a situation where the guy whom everyone seems to be chasing in the Masters sits in a tie for fourth place. Spieth trails majors-hardened talents Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler, and yet ...

“I feel great,” Spieth said. “This [will be] a new experience for me, coming from behind on Sunday at the Masters. It’s kind of fun to say. It might free me up to play aggressive because at this point, it’s win or go home. Finishing fifth versus 10th doesn’t mean much to me.”

Spieth said a “very clean example” of what he’ll try to do Sunday was provided by the Patriots, who relentlessly pressured the Falcons on Super Bowl Sunday after trailing by 25 points.

“When the momentum was on their side,” Spieth said, “they ran with it and continued to press and press and get better and better.”

One difference between this and the Super Bowl: It’s not being played at a neutral site.

Augusta National might as well be a home venue for Spieth, a native Texan whose worst finish in three Masters starts is a tie for second. The crowds were so receptive Thursday that playing partner Matthew Fitzpatrick said Spieth is “probably America’s favorite golfer.”

He always knows just what to say. And we’re not confining that to news conferences.

A 295-yard drive into the pine straw on No. 13 left him with a dicey decision Saturday. Caddie Michael Greller pushed for a layup from 228 yards, and Spieth agreed that was the smart shot. But then Spieth asked, “What would Arnie do?”

Greller responded, “Hit it to 20 feet.”

Arnold Palmer didn’t become Arnold Palmer by hitting wedges into par-fives.

Spieth cranked a four-iron, and the ball cleared Rae’s Creek by plenty, settling 29 feet from the hole. His eagle putt missed by an inch.

“I’m proud that I pulled that shot off,” Spieth said, “and it led to a 4 ... 3 1/2 ... almost a 3.”

At that point, Spieth was four under for the day and the tournament. But he still had to return to the scene of his worst moment of the week.

Spieth hasn’t made a double bogey in three rounds. No triples, either. But on Thursday he went sideways on No. 15, needing nine shots to complete the par-five after his third spun back into the pond.

He laid up to a similar distance Saturday but did not have to deal with the hellacious wind gusts. CBS had the yardage at 94 yards; Masters.com reported 106. What mattered was the distance of his next shot — seven inches. Spieth flipped his club, tipped his cap and tapped in for another birdie.

“These are the hardest wedge shots in the world,” CBS analyst and two-time Masters competitor Frank Nobilo said off air. “You don’t get a level lie, invariably there are gusts and crosswinds and you’re hitting to such small targets.”

With rare exceptions, Spieth has mastered such shots.

Asked why he plays so well at Augusta National, the 2015 Masters champion replied: “I’m not sure. I guess the golf course was Tiger-proofed at one point. You can’t really Jordan-proof it. I don’t overpower it.”

From his seat in the interview room, Spieth looked to his right and saw a board with his stats. Fairways hit: 55%. That’s tied for 45th among the 53 competitors who made the cut.

“Not very good,” Spieth said. “These are very wide fairways. So I’d say hitting greens in regulation and positioning. Playing the golf course the way that it’s supposed to be played.”

Rose is the betting favorite Sunday, with bookmakers offering 5-2 odds. Spieth is next at 3-1. Fowler is 4-1, Garcia 9-2.

I’d bet on the guy with the gangster strut.

