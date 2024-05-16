Will Tiger Woods miss the PGA Championship cut after one-over-par first round?

Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on Thursday in Louisville, Ky.

Tiger Woods bogeyed the last two holes and was tied for 55th after shooting a first-round 72 at the PGA Championship on Thursday.

The problem is, he played in the morning and a slew of golfers were early in their rounds when he finished. Many are expected to log better scores than his one-over-par, meaning he’ll have to greatly improve in the second round to make the cut.

Woods won the PGA Championship at this same Valhalla Golf Club course in Louisville, Ky., a half a lifetime ago in 2000, when he joined Ben Hogan as the only players to win three major titles in one year by defeating Bob May in a three-hole playoff.

Those heroics are a distant memory. In a pairing with Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley on Thursday starting with the back nine, the 48-year-old Woods bogeyed the par-three 11th after his second shot landed in a bunker. He pulled back to even par by making an 18-foot putt on No. 13.

His best hole might have come just before struggling on his last two holes. His approach shot on the par-five seventh landed in a greenside bunker, but he chipped to 14 feet and made the birdie putt to move to one under.

Then came three putts on Nos. 8 and 9. Woods’ 50-foot lag putt on the par-three eighth slipped 10 feet past the hole, and his 30-foot birdie putt on the ninth came up 6 feet short.

This is his first tournament since the Masters the second week of April, and the rust showed.

“Wasn’t very good,” Woods said. “Bad speed on eight, whipped it past the hole. And on nine, hit it short. Hit it off the heel of the putter and blocked the second one. So wasn’t very good on the last two holes.”

Since returning to the tour after recovering from a February 2021 car crash on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Woods has played in only two majors, both at the Masters. He finished 47th in 2022 and 60th in April.

He admitted after the round that his long history of injuries has taken a toll. In addition to injuries sustained in the crash, he’s had several back surgeries as well as Achilles tendon, knee, neck and shoulder issues.

“Each day is a little bit different,” Woods said. “Some days, it’s better than others. It’s just the way it is. My body is just that way. Some days, it feels great, and other days, a bit of a struggle.”

Xander Schauffele is the early leader with a nine-under 62 that included nine birdies and no bogeys. Rory McIlroy, coming off a resounding victory at the Wells Fargo Championship, birdied three of his last four holes for a first-round 66.