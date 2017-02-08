Pac-12 basketball: Arizona escapes upset bid by visiting Stanford

Allonzo Trier scored 22 points, including 12 of 12 from the free-throw line, and No. 9 Arizona escaped with a 74-67 victory over Stanford on Wednesday night at Tucson.

Trier, who returned to the team six games ago, was making his first start of the season.

Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen emerged from a three-game slump to make a three-pointer that gave the Wildcats the lead for good, 70-67, with 1:40 to go.

Arizona (22-3, 11-1 Pac-12) led most of the game but never by more than four points.

Reid Travis led Stanford (12-12, 4-8) with 26 points. Arizona beat the Cardinal by 39 at Stanford on Jan. 1.

California 68, at Arizona State 43: Grant Mullins, a graduate transfer from Columbia, made six of nine three-pointers to account for all of his 18 points and the Bears won their fifth in a row.

Ivan Rabb contributed14 points and 11 rebounds for Cal (18-6, 9-2), which has won five straight games and held the conference's second-best scoring offense 39 points under its per-game average.

Arizona State suffered through its worst shooting night of the season, making only 15 of 59 shots for 25.4%. The Sun Devils (11-14, 4-8) were three of 25 from three-point range and have lost three of their last four games.