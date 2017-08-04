Manny Pacquiao wants a rematch with Jeff Horn in Australia

Manny Pacquiao has advised his promoter Bob Arum that he wants to participate in a rematch later this year against Australia's Jeff Horn.

Arum said he'll explore possible dates and venues this weekend that avoid conflict with Pacquiao's work as a senator in the Philippines.

Horn defeated Pacquiao by a controversial unanimous decision July 2 in Brisbane, Australia, to win the WBO welterweight title.

The rematch is expected to land in Australia, too, after more than 51,000 attended the fight, a record crowd for Pacquiao.

A Philippines government department asked the WBO to review the refereeing and the judging of the so-called “Battle of Brisbane.”

In a statement July 11, the WBO said three of the five independent judges who reviewed the bout awarded it to Horn, one awarded it to Pacquiao and one scored the fight a draw.