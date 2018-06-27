Arcadia's Mirai Nagasu plans to take a break from competitive figure skating

Siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani of the U.S., who won ice dance bronze medals at Pyeongchang as well as team bronze, have said they would not compete in the 2018-19 season. Adam Rippon, who won a team bronze and finished 10th in the men’s competition, also has said he would not try for a spot on the U.S. team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.