Olympic leaders hopeful amid Brazilian political turmoil

Olympic leaders remain optimistic about the upcoming 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games despite the suspension -- and impending impeachment -- of Brazil's embattled president.

Dilma Rousseff has played a key role in Olympic preparations for her country but, following Thursday's senate action, will not be in office during the 17-day sporting event scheduled for this August.

IOC President Thomas Bach said he expects continued cooperation.

"There is strong support for the Olympic Games in Brazil and we look forward to working with the new government to deliver successful Games in Rio this summer," Bach said in a statement to news organizations. "We have seen the great progress being made in Rio de Janeiro and we remain confident about the success of the Olympic Games in August."

Though not personally accused of any corruption or criminal offense, Rousseff has been suspended for 180 days and will be tried on charges of misleading fiscal accounting. A former ally, Vice President Michel Temer, is assembling a new Cabinet.

Already suffering through its worst recession in decades, a corruption scandal and the outbreak of the Zika virus, Brazil now must host the Games without a stable government in place.

“Our challenges are certainly the greatest that Brazil has ever seen,” said Sen. Marta Suplicy.

ALSO

Scientists offer first direct proof that Zika virus in Brazil causes birth defects

Impeachment or coup? As vote on president's future nears, Brazilians take to streets in protest

Brazilian police drag out students occupying schools to protest lunch money scandal