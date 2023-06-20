French investigators raid offices of Paris Olympic organizers in corruption probe

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks at the opening of an IOC meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

French investigators searched the headquarters of Paris Olympic organizers Tuesday in a probe into suspected corruption, according to the national financial prosecutor’s office.

The Paris organizing committee said in a statement that a search was underway at its headquarters in the suburb of Saint-Denis and that “Paris 2024 is cooperating with the investigators to facilitate their investigations.” It would not comment further.

Paris becomes the third straight Summer Games organizer implicated in investigations led by anti-corruption authorities.

Vote-buying allegations linked to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and the 2021 Tokyo Games led to the removal of several members of the International Olympic Committee.

An official with the French financial prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that the searches are linked to two preliminary Olympics-related investigations that had not previously been made public. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to office policy.

According to Le Monde newspaper, raids also took place at the offices of the public body in charge of Olympic infrastructure and at the headquarters of several companies and consultants linked to the organization of the Summer Games.

One of the probes was opened in 2017 — the year Paris was picked by the IOC as the 2024 host — into suspected embezzlement of public funds and favoritism and over concerns about an unspecified contract inked by Paris organizers, the prosecutor’s office said.

The other was opened in 2022 following an audit by the French Anti-corruption Agency. The prosecutor’s office said that the investigation is looking at suspected conflict of interest and favoritism involving several contracts agreed to by the organizing committee and Solideo, the company in charge of Olympic facilities.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.

The raids unfolded at the same time that the IOC executive board began a two-day meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, expecting to praise Paris organizers for their progress.

IOC president Thomas Bach told reporters early Monday that the meeting “of course will be about Paris, where we have some good news after the visit of the coordination mission and after my visit to France, to President [Emmanuel] Macron and also the organizing committee.”

The IOC said it expected to release a statement Tuesday about the raids in Paris ahead of a previously scheduled online news briefing once its meeting closed for the day.

While French sports have triumphed on the fields of play, led notably by victory in the 2018 soccer World Cup, they’ve been rocked by multiple leadership changes in the run-up to the Paris Olympics.

Just last month, the president of the French Olympic Committee resigned following a period of intense infighting, prompting calls from organizers for sports leaders to set differences aside and focus on delivering the Games.

Also, Noel Le Graet resigned as president of the French soccer federation in February after a government audit found that he no longer had the legitimacy to lead because of his behavior toward women and his management style. Bernard Laporte resigned as president of the French Rugby Federation in January after he was convicted of corruption and illegally acquiring assets and handed a suspended prison sentence.

In October, Claude Atcher was fired as chief executive of the Rugby World Cup. That event opens in France in September, and also will serve as a test of France’s security preparations for the Olympics. Atcher’s removal followed an investigation by French labor inspectors into his workplace conduct.