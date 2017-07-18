Police arrest Spanish Football Federation president in anti-corruption probe

Police say they have arrested Spanish Football Federation president Angel Maria Villar, his son and another federation executive as part of an anti-corruption probe.

A source close to the investigation carried out by Spain's Guardia Civil tells The Associated Press that Villar and the other two men were detained on Tuesday morning during raids at the federation headquarters. The police source wanted to remain anonymous due to the ongoing investigation.

Villar is also a senior UEFA vice president.

The Times will update this story.