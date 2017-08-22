Sparks win third in a row with rout of the Stars

Nneka Ogwumike finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the San Antonio Stars 75-55 on Tuesday night.

Chelsea Gray added 17 points for the Sparks (22-8), who have won three consecutive game and nine of 11.

Los Angeles led by seven after one quarter and opened the second quarter with a 7-0 spurt capped by Gray's three-pointer.

Alex Montgomery led San Antonio (7-24) with 12 points.

The victory moved the Sparks closer to clinching the league’s second-best record, which would give the defending league champions a bye into the playoff semifinals.

With a 2 1/2-game lead in the standings over Connecticut and four games to play, the Sparks’ magic number is three.