Stephen Curry practices his golf swing indoors, and his hotel room may never be the same

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry made a big mess of his hotel room the other day while practicing his golf swing.

There’s not a lot of details about the incident that proceeded this Instagram photo from Curry on Thursday:

Not exactly where all that glass came from — a light fixture, a window, a table, some combination of them all?

And it’s unknown what hotel Curry was staying in or even what city he was in. The Warriors’ current road trip included a game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, and the team practiced at Georgetown University on Thursday morning. The Warriors play in Atlanta on Friday night. Curry and teammates Klay Thompson and Andre Igoudala are planning to play some golf Saturday at Augusta National.

Really, the Instagram post pretty much tells us all we need to know about the hotel room incident.

“when you feel like you’re on the @pgatour so you gotta get some swings going in the hotel room,” Curry said in the caption, adding the hashtag “#idiot.”

