UCLA's 2017 football recruiting class

UCLA football signings
Player, position, height, weight, school, comment
Martin Andrus; DL; 6-2; 300; Los Angeles HS
Rated as a three- or four-star recruit at tackle by the national scouting services. Was credited with 125 tackles, including 16 sacks as a junior.
Austin Burton, QB, 6-3, 203, Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange HS
Played in Newton, Mass., passing for 34 touchdowns as a junior, then transferring before his senior year.
Elijah Gates, DB, 5-11, 170, Buena Park HS
Made three interceptions, returned kicks at cornerback and, as a receiver, caught 27 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns.
**Darnay Holmes, DB, 5-11, 190, Calabasas HS
Scored 39 touchdowns during his high school career. As a senior, made 30 tackles as a cornerback and had 69 receptions for 1,214 yards.
Odua Isibor, DL, 6-5, 235, Phoenix St. Mary’s HS
Forced three fumbles and made 110 tackles — 13 for losses, including nine sacks.
**Jimmy Jaggers, TE, 6-4, 245, Roseville (Calif.) HS
Caught 15 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, played end and made 27 tackles, including nine for losses.
Rahyme Johnson, LB, 6-4, 210, Los Angeles Salesian HS
Made 89 tackles, including seven sacks, and had four interceptions.
Quentin Lake, DB, 6-1, 180, Santa Ana Mater Dei HS
The son of former UCLA All-American and NFL star Carnell Lake picked off two passes as a senior after grabbing seven as a junior.
Morrell Osling, DB, 6-2, 185, Lancaster Antelope Valley HS
A cornerback and receiver in high school, Osling was committed to Colorado before flipping to UCLA.
**Jaelan Phillips, DL, 6-6, 250, Redlands East Valley HS
The Bruins’ top-rated overall recruit — ranked among the nation’s top 10 by the major services — he made 142 tackles, including 21 sacks.
Kanan Ray, OL, 6-4, 275, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon HS
Starred at tackle for two state championship-winning teams at Sierra Canyon. He gave a verbal commitment almost a year ago.
Moses Robinson-Carr, TE, 6-5, 260, Lancaster Antelope Valley HS
Made 21 catches for 330 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, made 62 tackles, including eight sacks.
Greg Rogers, DL, 6-3, 305, Las Vegas Arbor View HS
Went Hollywood in a video announcement of his commitment, remaking a scene from “Goodfellas.” Made 111 tackles in prep career.
Sean Seawards, OL, 6-4, 2 Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro HS
Former Boise State commit played on state 4A championship team that went 14-0 in stretching winning streak to 25 games.
Jaylan Shaw, DB, 5-11, 170, Corona Centennial HS
Made 64 tackles, including three for losses. He also had five interceptions and also forced two fumbles.
Zack Sweeney, OL, 6-3, 275, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas HS
Nationally rated as a guard. His high school team won three consecutive 7A state championships.
Jax Wacaser, OL, 6-5, 260, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro HS
Teamed with new UCLA teammate Seawards on a dominant Saguaro line — a big reason for that 25-game winning streak.
Stephan Zabié; OL; 6-6; 290; Austin (Texas) Westlake HS
Only Bruins signing on the offensive line from Texas, which used to be fertile recruiting ground under former assistant Adrian Klemm.
* Source: UCLA.
** Already enrolled.