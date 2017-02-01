Sports Sports Now

UCLA's 2017 football recruiting class

UCLA football signings

Player, position, height, weight, school, comment

Martin Andrus; DL;  6-2; 300; Los Angeles HS

Rated as a three- or four-star recruit at tackle by the national scouting services. Was credited with 125 tackles, including 16 sacks as a junior.

Austin Burton, QB, 6-3, 203, Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange HS

Played in Newton, Mass., passing for 34 touchdowns as a junior, then transferring before his senior year. 

Elijah Gates, DB, 5-11, 170, Buena Park HS

Made three interceptions, returned kicks at cornerback and, as a receiver, caught 27 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns.

**Darnay Holmes, DB, 5-11, 190, Calabasas HS

Scored 39 touchdowns during his high school career. As a senior, made 30 tackles as a cornerback and had 69 receptions for 1,214 yards.

Odua Isibor, DL, 6-5, 235, Phoenix St. Mary’s HS 

Forced three fumbles and made 110 tackles — 13 for losses, including nine sacks.

**Jimmy Jaggers, TE, 6-4, 245, Roseville (Calif.) HS

Caught 15 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, played end and made 27 tackles, including nine for losses.

Rahyme Johnson, LB, 6-4, 210, Los Angeles Salesian HS

Made 89 tackles, including seven sacks, and had four interceptions. 

Quentin Lake, DB, 6-1, 180, Santa Ana Mater Dei HS

The son of former UCLA All-American and NFL star Carnell Lake picked off two passes as a senior after grabbing seven as a junior.

Morrell Osling, DB, 6-2, 185, Lancaster Antelope Valley HS

A cornerback and receiver in high school, Osling was committed to Colorado before flipping to UCLA.

**Jaelan Phillips, DL, 6-6, 250, Redlands East Valley HS

The Bruins’ top-rated overall recruit — ranked among the nation’s top 10 by the major services — he made 142 tackles, including 21 sacks.

Kanan Ray, OL, 6-4, 275, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon HS

Starred at tackle for two state championship-winning teams at Sierra Canyon. He gave a verbal commitment almost a year ago.

Moses Robinson-Carr, TE, 6-5, 260, Lancaster Antelope Valley HS

Made 21 catches for 330 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, made 62 tackles, including eight sacks.

Greg Rogers, DL, 6-3, 305, Las Vegas Arbor View HS

Went Hollywood in a video announcement of his commitment, remaking a scene from “Goodfellas.” Made 111 tackles in prep career.

Sean Seawards, OL, 6-4, 2 Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro HS

Former Boise State commit played on state 4A championship team that went 14-0 in stretching winning streak to 25 games.

Jaylan Shaw, DB, 5-11, 170, Corona Centennial HS

Made 64 tackles, including three for losses. He also had five interceptions and also forced two fumbles.

Zack Sweeney, OL, 6-3, 275, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas HS

Nationally rated as a guard. His high school team won three consecutive 7A state championships. 

Jax Wacaser, OL, 6-5, 260, Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro HS

Teamed with new UCLA teammate Seawards on a dominant Saguaro line — a big reason for that 25-game winning streak.

Stephan Zabié; OL; 6-6; 290; Austin (Texas) Westlake HS

Only Bruins signing on the offensive line from Texas, which used to be fertile recruiting ground under former assistant Adrian Klemm.

* Source: UCLA.

** Already enrolled.

