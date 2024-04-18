Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA’s defense suffers huge blow with star lineman Jay Toia entering transfer portal

UCLA's Jay Toia wraps up Stanford running back E.J. Smith
UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia brings down Stanford running back E.J. Smith on Oct. 21. Toia announced he is entering the transfer portal.
(Scot Tucker / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Share

There was a 6-foot-3, 325-pound hole on the inside of UCLA’s defensive line Thursday.

It felt much bigger.

Jay Toia, the Bruins’ best defensive lineman and top run-stuffer, announced shortly after practice ended on the social media platform X that he intended to enter the transfer portal after speaking with his parents about his future.

His departure is a huge blow to a defense that was already considerably thinned by the loss of top edge rushers Laiatu Latu and twins Gabriel and Grayson Murphy to the NFL draft, not to mention defensive backs Kamari Ramsey and John Humphrey to transfers to USC.

Advertisement
PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 2: UCLA Bruins runnings back coach DeShaun Foster during a college football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the UCLA Bruins on October 2, 2021, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

UCLA Sports

Five takeaways from the midpoint of UCLA spring football practice

With UCLA halfway through spring football practice, here are five takeaways for the Bruins thus far as they adjust to new coach DeShaun Foster.

April 17, 2024

Keanu Williams, Gary Smith III and Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi are the top candidates to take the two starting spots on interior defensive line, though Smith has been sidelined this spring by an unspecified injury that has limited him to individual workouts. While Williams and Smith have previous starting experience with the Bruins, Havili-Kaufusi has appeared exclusively as a reserve.

Havili-Kaufusi, Williams and Siale Taupaki spent turns rotating with the first team defense in practice Thursday.

A major contributor since arriving as a transfer from USC before the 2021 season, Toia started every game last season and logged 28 tackles — including four for loss — to go with one sack. The senior appeared to be in the best shape of his career this spring after having slimmed down to a weight that made him increasingly mobile.

Toia sparked controversy during his freshman season when a video emerged showing him blocking an elevator doorway to prevent a group of students from leaving while also using degrading and threatening language. Toia did not miss any games, but it was never publicly disclosed whether he faced any discipline as a result of the incident.

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster stands on the practice field.

UCLA Sports

UCLA coach’s lengthy transfer portal shopping list gets longer with tight end injury

UCLA football coach DeShaun Foster is hoping to recruit talent via the NCAA transfer portal to bolster several position groups that are lacking depth.

April 13, 2024

Toia becomes the third UCLA player to enter the transfer portal since the start of spring practices, joining quarterback Collin Schlee and edge rusher Choe Bryant-Strother.

Like every player who enters the portal, Toia has the ability to change his mind and return. UCLA kept running back Keegan Jones and guard Spencer Holstege after they entered the portal over the winter, though a return involving Toia appears less likely given the timing of his move.

More to Read

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement