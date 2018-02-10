Bruins' Gyorgy Goloman makes most of starting role

Update: Arizona State figures to have something creative in store for UCLA with its Curtain of Distraction, which in the past has featured celebrity lookalikes and half-naked students (among other props) designed to rattle Sun Devils opponents shooting free throws. The Bruins' international shoplifting scandal has provided all the fodder Sun Devils students need to come up with something new. Will they draw back the curtain to unveil a giant Chinese flag? A LaVar Ball clone? A slew of students wearing Louis Vuitton sunglasses? The Bruins say they'll try to ignore whatever visual disturbance they encounter. "I try not to pay attention," Goloman said when asked about the antics, "but they always have something funny."