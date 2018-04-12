Steve Alford says he isn't feeling extra pressure after UCLA's earliest exit from NCAA tournament

"No," Alford said. "It doesn't matter what job I've had all the way back to Manchester College, some 29 years ago, I've always thought that the seat was hot the day you get hired, so it's just what coaching is. It doesn't change who I am as a person or how I go about doing things, it's just do what you know, do it the best you can and that's all you can ask and that's what I'll ask of myself again."