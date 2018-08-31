UCLA-Cincinnati: A look at how the teams match up

Cincinnati’s tailbacks vs. UCLA’s run defense. The Bruins hope their move to a 3-4 alignment can stop other teams from trampling them on a weekly basis. UCLA gave up a school-record 287.4 rushing yards per game last season, largely offsetting its prolific offense. Michael Warren is likely to start at tailback for Cincinnati after Gerrid Doaks, the team’s leading rusher last season, was slowed over the summer because of hip and groin injuries. Both players were productive last season, when Warren averaged 6.0 yards per carry and Doaks averaged 5.9 yards per carry.