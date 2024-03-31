UCLA spring practice five things to watch: Can anyone challenge Ethan Garbers?

UCLA football under Chip Kelly felt like a boardroom meeting, full of analytics and stuffy presentations and half-baked justifications for inadequate results.

In the early going under DeShaun Foster, it feels like a family reunion. Everyone’s dropping by, catching up and enjoying themselves.

It’s fun again to be Bruin.

More somber times could await — have you seen next season’s schedule that includes road games against Louisiana State, Penn State and Washington? — but the feel-good vibes should extend at least through spring practice.

Foster has brought back a spring game at the Rose Bowl — clear your calendars for April 27 — while rekindling excitement in what it means to play for his alma mater. Here are five things to watch as the Bruins open spring practice Tuesday: