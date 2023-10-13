No. 18 UCLA vs. No. 15 Oregon State: Five things to watch

Before UCLA hits the soft pocket of the schedule, it’s going big-game hunting in the Willamette Valley.

Showdowns with Oregon State in which both teams are ranked are as rare as a cloudless October in this part of the country.

The last time it happened was in 2001, when the Bruins rolled to a 38-7 victory over the Beavers during a game that included several participants who will be back on the sideline Saturday evening at Reser Stadium.

Advertisement

Oregon State’s quarterback that day: Jonathan Smith, now the team’s coach.

UCLA’s tailback: DeShaun Foster, now the team’s running backs coach.

Foster can only hope that history repeats itself when the No. 18 Bruins (4-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) face the No. 15 Beavers (5-1, 2-1). Here are five things to watch in a game televised by Fox starting at 5 p.m. PDT: