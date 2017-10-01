Linebacker Kenny Young provides extra effort that gives Bruins' defense a much-needed lift

One highlight per play often wasn’t enough for UCLA’s defenders last season.

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley memorably waylaid Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau, leading to a wobbly pass that was intercepted by Bruins linebacker Jayon Brown. Rather than watch the rest of the play unfold, McKinley rose and sprinted downfield to make a block that allowed Brown to pick up extra yardage.

It was a relentlessness that had been missing from UCLA’s defense this season before linebacker Kenny Young made it a throwback night Saturday at the Rose Bowl during the Bruins’ 27-23 victory over Colorado.

“We had some ballers last year,” Young said afterward, “and this year, we're just trying to keep that energy.”

Young’s extra effort sparked an improved showing from a beleaguered defense that did just enough to secure its first Pac-12 Conference victory. Young snuffed out a fake field goal and made a crucial open-field stop of quarterback Steven Montez on the way to collecting a team-high 12 tackles, including one that went for a two-yard loss.

After Montez’s desperation pass sailed out of the back of the end zone on the game’s final play, UCLA safety Adarius Pickett and a few teammates celebrated with students in a corner of the end zone, taking selfies with cellphone cameras that presumably did not belong to them.

The result was picture perfect, even if there were more than a few fuzzy moments along the way. The Bruins gave up big chunks of yardage, including 434 total yards. They mostly contained tailback Phillip Lindsay, who rushed for 86 yards in 19 carries, but were repeatedly burned by Montez on read-play option runs that caught defenders out of position.

Montez finished with 113 yards rushing in 15 carries. But Young got just enough of the quarterback to trip him up halfway to a first down on third and 10 early in the fourth quarter, forcing a punt. UCLA stopped Colorado on 12 of 16 third downs for the game.

UCLA defensive coordinator Tom Bradley said Young “was back to his old self” three weeks after sustaining head trauma that forced him to miss one game and struggle at times in his return against Stanford.

Young also helped the Bruins stop a fake field goal attempt late in the second quarter when he pursued kicker James Stefanou, who couldn’t catch a pass with Young all over him.

“That’s just being prepared,” Young said. “They’ve done that a billion times in practice on me, so it just was a reaction, man, if anything.”

Lasley apologizes

UCLA receiver Jordan Lasley apologized for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter resulting from a late hit on Colorado defensive back Afolabi Laguda, who had to be helped off the field. Laguda later tweeted that he was OK.

“I didn’t hear the whistle blow, I was just playing hard,” Lasley said. “I guess I want to apologize to No. 1 [Laguda’s number]. I wasn’t trying to be a vicious player or play maliciously. I was just trying to play football really hard and I apologize for that.”

Say what?

UCLA’s seemingly inexplicable mistake of putting 12 men on the field coming out of back-to-back timeouts late in the first half might have a simple explanation: A few players didn’t hear what they thought they did.

Bradley said the Bruins have what they call a “big corner group” and a “big nickel group,” leading to possible confusion.

“I don’t know if they heard the second word,” Bradley said of the players who mistakenly ran onto the field, giving Colorado a first down on third and two. “So we’re going to get that worked out. Maybe we just need another word.”

Quick hits

UCLA played most of the game without its two starting cornerbacks after Darnay Holmes was ejected for targeting in the first quarter and Nate Meadors suffered an undisclosed injury. Denzel Fisher struggled as a replacement, being called for three defensive holding penalties, but Colin Samuel broke up a third-down pass in the end zone in the third quarter. … Offensive guard Najee Toran sustained what appeared to be a leg injury in the third quarter. The Bruins moved tackle Andre James to guard to replace Toran while Poasi Moala came off the bench to take James’ usual spot. … Tight end Caleb Wilson limped off the field in the fourth quarter and did not return. He finished the game with six catches for 65 yards.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Follow Ben Bolch on Twitter @latbbolch