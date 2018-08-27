UCLA suspends six players for opening game against Cincinnati after unspecified violations

UCLA will be missing a small chunk of its roster for its season opener against Cincinnati after the school announced Monday that six players had been suspended for unspecified violations of athletic department policies.
Running back Soso Jamabo, tight end Devin Asiasi, defensive back Mo Osling, center Boss Tagaloa and defensive linemen Osa Odighizuwa and Moses Robinson-Carr were suspended for the game against the Bearcats on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Jamabo will also be suspended for UCLA’s game against Oklahoma on Sept. 8, and Asiasi and Tagaloa must sit out the first three games, including the Bruins’ game against Fresno State on Sept. 15.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly would not characterize the nature of the violations but said the punishments were determined on a case-by-case basis. The public announcement marks a change in policy from Kelly’s predecessor, Jim Mora, who rarely divulged player suspensions before games.
“If you made a decision that’s going to hurt your team, you made a decision that’s going to hurt your team,” Kelly said. “So we’ve got to move on and they understand what the punishment is and they’ve got to hopefully learn from it. It’s a teachable point for them to understand how their actions can impact other things. Playing football here at UCLA is a privilege and with that privilege goes responsibility.”
Jamabo had already missed a week’s worth of practices while recovering from an unspecified injury and remained in a non-contact yellow jersey Monday. He was the Bruins’ second-leading rusher last season, when he finished with 446 yards and helped the team complete the biggest comeback in school history when he caught a swing pass to convert a fourth-down situation on the game-winning drive against Texas A&M.
Jamabo appeared to have fallen in the running back rotation even before his recent injury. Joshua Kelley, a redshirt junior transfer from UC Davis, and senior Bolu Olorunfunmi were listed as the starters on the depth chart UCLA released Monday. Kelly said he anticipated playing “four or five” running backs from a group that also includes junior Brandon Stephens and freshmen Kazmeir Allen and Martell Irby.
Tagaloa was in the running to become the team’s starting center after moving over from defensive line during spring practices. Kelly said Zach Sweeney and Christaphany Murray were contending for the starting job in Tagaloa’s absence.
Odighizuwa, who played in every game last season as a reserve, was vying to start along the defensive line as part of the Bruins’ switch to a 3-4 alignment. Robinson-Carr was likely going to be a backup after switching positions from tight end in spring practices. UCLA listed Martin Andrus, Chigozie Nnoruka and Rick Wade as its tentative starters along the defensive line on its depth chart.
UCLA might be able to most easily absorb the loss of Osling because of its veteran secondary that returns three starters. Osling was exclusively a reserve last season in the secondary and on special teams.
There had been high expectations for Asiasi, a transfer from Michigan who was expected to push returning tight ends Caleb Wilson and Jordan Wilson before the suspension that will delay his Bruins debut until Sept. 28 against Colorado.
Asiasi was among several suspended players who were working almost exclusively with the second and third strings in recent weeks during the portion of practice open to reporters.
“It doesn’t make sense to rep people who aren’t going to play in the opening game,” Kelly said.
Kelly also announced that the battle for the starting quarterback job was among graduate transfer Wilton Speight, true freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson and redshirt sophomore Devon Modster. The coach said there was no deadline to announce a starter before the opener.
“We want to make sure we’re thorough in our evaluation,” Kelly said.