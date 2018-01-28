UCLA adds some flash during 89-73 rout of Stanford

Jaylen Hands had infuriated his coach only moments earlier, chucking up a three-pointer that prompted Steve Alford to yell "Why?" so loudly that it could be heard across the court and in the upperreaches of Pauley Pavilion.
So when Hands was granted an opportunity for redemption on UCLA's next possession, he decided to tempt fate once more. The freshman point guard transferred the ball between his legs with his left hand before throwing an alley-oop pass with his right hand that teammate Kris Wilkes collected for a layup.
A crowd that had already been treated to a windmill dunk by Wilkes was wowed anew during the Bruins' 89-73 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.
The second half was one extended highlight show for UCLA (15-7 overall, 6-4 Pac-12 Conference), which built leads as large as 22 points on the way to a second consecutive victory.
Fans roared when Wilkes threw down another alley-oop pass from Aaron Holiday for a dunk and when Hands went in for a reverse layup. TheBruins were not about to lose another big lead to Stanford after squandering a 13-point advantage during the team's first meeting this season.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar got in on the fun earlier in the game when he was shown on the video board tugging at a blue shirt underneath his sweater. The former Bruins great who went by Lew Alcindor when he terrorized the rest of college basketball revealed yellow letters reading UCLA. Fans went berserk.
On a night when the Bruins honored Abdul-Jabbar and his teammates on the 50th anniversary of UCLA's 1967-68 national championship, the current team also represented its school in fine fashion.
Holiday finished with 21 points and eight assists while Hands had nine points, 10 assists and only one turnover for the Bruins, who made 52.8% of their shots and 52.6% of their three-pointers. Center Thomas Welsh collected 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Wilkes had 18 points on six-for-seven shooting.
Daejon Davis had 23 points for Stanford (11-11, 5-4), which dropped its third straight game.
Hands remained in the starting lineup for a second straight game and quickly alleviated one of Alford's concerns about a four-guard lineup when Hands found Wilkes for a three-pointer in transition. Alford said this week he was worried about the way Wilkes had been taken out of the flow against California when Hands started, but Wilkes certainly had the touch Saturday with eight early points while making his first three shots.
The Bruins formed a long-range strategy in the game's opening minutes; their first five shots came from beyond the three-point arc and they made four on the way to building a 12-4 advantage.
Fast starts had been a rarity for UCLA in recent weeks and it was almost as if the Bruins didn't know what to do with one Saturday. Stanford quickly erased its deficit amid a flurry of UCLA turnovers, taking a 27-24 lead.
The balance of the first half was all Bruins. UCLA rolled up 14 consecutive points, nearly matching the 18-0 run it dropped on Cal late in the first half on Thursday.
This surge was sparked in part by reserve forward Alex Olesinski, who made a three-pointer, took a charge from Davis and made a layup after Holiday zipped a pass from just inside halfcourt between two defenders and into Olesinski's hands.
UCLA built a 49-36 halftime lead that matched the13-point cushion it held in the second half of the first meeting between these teams. That advantage evaporated amid a Stanford comeback that resulted in a double-overtime triumph.
There would be no letdown for the Bruins this time. Only highlights.
UP NEXT
vs. USC, 3 p.m. Saturday, Pauley Pavilion, ESPN2 — The Trojans (16-6 overall, 7-2 Pac-12 Conference) have been playing their best basketball of the season over the last three weeks and will face California on Sunday before meeting the Bruins.
