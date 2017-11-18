Josh Rosen's stellar night for UCLA ends in frustration

Josh Rosen stretched his arms into the air after the touchdown pass, the only hint of celebration he allowed.

He did not smile. His eyes did not gleam. Time was running out to rally his team.

Another sterling performance ended in defeat for the UCLA quarterback on Saturday night at the Coliseum, Rosen’s brilliance unable to compensate for the special teams breakdowns, dropped passes and poorly timed penalties that doomed the Bruins during a 28-23 loss to USC.

“We missed a field goal, two turnovers, that’s like nine points right there and we lost by five,” Rosen said. “We had another touchdown called back on the chop [block]. It’s just frustrating, really frustrating.”

Rosen lofted a perfectly placed pass to Jordan Lasley in the corner of the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown with 2:43 left. On what was possibly his final pass in the cross-town rivalry game, Rosen tried to connect with Lasley again during the two-point conversion attempt but the pass fell incomplete as Lasley ran into the padding around the goalpost.

USC recovered the onside kick and got the first down it needed to run out the clock on what Rosen had hoped would be a storybook ending. He completed 32 of 52 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He was sacked four times.

Playing before a slew of NFL scouts, Rosen outplayed USC counterpart Sam Darnold, who passed for 264 yards and no touchdowns.

Rosen’s favorite target, as usual, was Lasley, who caught 10 passes for a career-high 204 yards and three touchdowns. Lasley made a circus catch early in the fourth quarter when a Rosen pass deflected off both USC cornerback Jack Jones’ hand and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao’s helmet before landing in Lasley’s hands for a 43-yard completion.

The Bruins couldn’t fully cash in, however, Rosen connecting with tight end Austin Roberts for five yards on third and nine.

UCLA trotted kicker J.J. Molson onto the field for a 26-yard field goal that cut USC’s lead to 21-17.

Rosen connected with Lasley for all three of his touchdown passes, including a nine-yard connection late in the third quarter that made the score 21-14.

UCLA appeared to have the momentum squarely in its favor but gave some back on its next drive when Rosen threw behind Christian Pabico on third down. Pabico got his hands on the ball but couldn’t bring it in for a catch. Rosen appeared to blame himself, slapping his helmet with his hands.

Rosen’s receivers weren’t doing him many favors in the first half, dropping four passes. Right tackle Andre James also wiped out a 53-yard pass to Jordan Lasley when James was penalized for being an ineligible receiver downfield.

Rosen’s linemen failed him again late in the second quarter. The Bruins were at USC’s 12-yard line when Trojans defensive end Malik Dorton sacked Rosen and stripped the ball. USC linebacker John Houston Jr. recovered the ball, preventing the Bruins from getting a possible score-tying touchdown.

Rosen only had himself to blame for another lost opportunity in the third quarter. UCLA was facing a third and 11 at USC’s 14-yard line when Rosen flung the ball into double coverage in the end zone. The play didn’t end well for the Bruins, with Trojans safety Marvell Tell III intercepting the pass.

“I thought it was a touchdown when I threw it,” Rosen said, acknowledging his failure to see the safety come over.

Lasley showed some early enthusiasm when he extended his right arm to signal a first down while kneeling after hauling in a 41-yard catch in the first quarter. Lasley then caught Rosen’s first touchdown pass on an 11-yard connection in the corner of the end zone late in the first quarter.

Rosen will finish his UCLA career 0-2 at the Coliseum regardless of whether he decides to return for his senior season.

His first game here in 2015 was the worst of his freshman season — Rosen had two passes intercepted and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown that gave the Trojans the go-ahead score.

