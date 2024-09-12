Can UCLA make a run for it in Big Ten debut? Five things to watch against Indiana

If a college football team nearly combusts halfway across the Pacific Ocean, does it make a ruckus back on campus?

Depends on how many fans turned on their televisions.

After stumbling over itself for much of its season opener in Hawaii, UCLA gets a do-over of sorts in its home opener Saturday at the Rose Bowl. This time, everyone will be watching.

Significant improvement is a must to beat Indiana. The running game, blocking and game management all came under fire during that clunker of a 16-13 victory two weeks ago, leaving the Bruins seeking a better showing in DeShaun Foster’s head coaching debut at a stadium he knows well.

“We won the game, that’s the big thing — you know, celebrate all wins,” UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao said, “but we came back, watched the film and there was stuff we could correct and throughout the bye week and starting this week, we’re correcting all the little things.”

The Bruins (1-0) will need those fixes to take hold against the Hoosiers (2-0) to win their first Big Ten game and soothe antsy fans. Here are five things to watch: